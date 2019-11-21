Welsh pig farmer bids for quirky world record with his sausages

A Welsh pork farmer is limbering up for an assault on a quirky Guinness world record at next week’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Builth Wells.

Armed with a selection of traditional sausages and bacon, Graeme Carter aims to break the world record for The Most Pigs-in-Blankets Made in One Minute.

On Tuesday, November 26, he will attempt to overcome André Ortolf’s record of making 17 in one minute, set in 2016.

To be in with a chance, he will have to complete each pig-in-blanket in less than three-and-a-half seconds.

Graeme is ready for the challenge – but also slightly daunted.

“Record-attempting is no pig rearing,” he said.

“It’s new to me and I’ve had absolutely no training, but I’m all for doing things to help put small-scale Welsh producers on the map.”

If he succeeds, Graeme will snatch the title from one of the world’s most prolific record holders.

The man he needs to beat is Germany’s André Ortolf, who has established a succession of food-related benchmarks.

Among them are The Most Peanut Butter Eaten in One Minute, The Most Baby Food Eaten in One Minute, and Fastest Time To Drink 200ml of Mustard (15.69 secs).

Another is The Most Cucumbers Sliced From a Person’s Mouth With a Sword.