Spalding iconic butcher gets ready to launch new flavours Super Sausage Saturday

An iconic Spalding butcher famed for its sausages will soon be adding some delicious new flavours thanks to an exciting collaboration.

Rachelle Chew and the team from George Adams Butchers are working with Jo Discombe from Disco-licious to create three brilliant new bangers which will soon be tickling the taste buds of people across the area.

Hot to Trot, Dad’s Sausage and The Fidget will soon be launched at the historic shop in The Crescent.

Rachelle is celebrating the second anniversary of taking over the business, which was founded by the Adams family in 1910, with a final special offer of 10% off a minimum spend of £10 at the store.

She is thrilled to have worked with a fellow business woman Jo, who is a member of the Worshipful Company of Butchers.

Rachelle, whose husband Jeremy is also a member of the Worshipful company, said: “This is the first time that we have collaborated with another producer and it is extremely exciting.

“Jo has a wealth of experience in the food industry and it is very empowering for two businesswomen to be working together. We are really excited by the new flavours and will be launching them on a Super Sausage Saturday in a few weeks time.”

Over a period of six weeks, Rachelle, Jo and the team at George Adams have been developing the new sausages, which are all gluten free.

Hot to Trot is ideal for those who like a bit of spice in their sausage as it is is flavoured with bespoke Sriracha.

Rachelle and the team like to add a modern twist to a traditional products and this is evident within the new Dad’s Sausage, which is their take on a Cumberland recipe.

Finally, Jo, Rachelle and the team have created the Fidget, which features secret ingredients.

Head of Butchery at George Adams, Stuart Clarke, worked with Jo during the first production of the sausages, which will only be available at The Crescent store or via Disco-licious.

Rachelle said: “The inspiration for the new flavours has come about as a result of brain storming and discussions with our customers.

“We enjoy coming up with new ideas and look at the market to see what we would like to put out there.”

Last week saw the launch of the new The Only at George Adams Pie of the week with the divine Chicken, Leek and Ham pie.

Customers will be able to purchase a mouthwatering mince beef and vegetable pie which is topped with sauteed potatoes and comes with broccoli and Chantenay carrots.

Rachelle, who has a passion for food, said: “I am extremely pleased with how the products have developed and I am happy that the customers have got behind us with not only the pies but our daily lives over Facebook.

“They are looking for inspiration and they are enjoying coming and talking to us.

“We are a one stop food shop where people can pick up a pie for tea but also potatoes and vegetables or our family lasagne with homemade coleslaw, wedges and garlic bread.

“People don’t always have the time for a big shop so they can order and pick it up on the way home.”

To celebrate the second anniversary, Rachelle and the team have been offering three weeks of special offers for Spalding Guardian readers.

In the previous weeks, readers have enjoyed free gourmet burgers and a snack pork pie.

This week readers who take the voucher to the store will receive 10% off their shopping with a minimum spend of £10 but must have the two previous signed vouchers.