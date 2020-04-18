Marmite Bangers and Mash

Many thanks to a loyal Sizzler subscriber for this twist on a classic. If you would like to learn more about “The Sizzler” (our newsletter for local food enthusiasts and sausage lovers everywhere) please click here.

Marmite, some people love it, some hate it. But, when it’s stirred through a dish, just a teaspoon of Marmite brings out the rich, intense flavours. You can even use it to add another level of flavour to your favourite BBQ dishes. So if you love Marmite, get experimental with that little jar.

Serves 4 (or 2-3 if people are hungry!)

Ready in 45 minutes

Ingredients

8 good local pork sausages (more are allowed and encouraged, find your local sausage maker)

500-750g potatoes, peeled and quartered

1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

1-2 onions, sliced

250-300ml beef stock

2tsp Marmite

3/4tsp cornflour

2tsp mustard, we used Dijon

A couple of pinches black pepper

Drop of skimmed milk for mashing

30-50g butter for mashing

Method

1. Bring a pan of salted water to the boil and add the potatoes for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain and keep warm.

2. Cook the sausages until golden brown and cooked through.

3. Meanwhile, heat the oil, add the onion and cook for about 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until soft and beginning to turn golden brown. Add the stock and the Marmite and simmer for about 5 minutes until the liquid has reduced by half.

4. Mix the cornflour with a little water to make a smooth paste and stir into the onion mixture. Bring back to the boil and simmer gently for 1 minute.

5. Add the mustard to the drained potatoes and mash with the milk and butter.

6. Spoon half of the mash onto each serving plate and serve with the sausages and red onion gravy. Serve with a mix of vegetables.