Chef’s tip solves controversial mistake we make when cooking sausages on the BBQ

Top chef Jeff Baker has revealed exactly how you should be cooking your sausages, with his top tip being not to cook them on the BBQ – this is a bit controversial

The moment Brits see scorching weather in the forecast they flock to the nearest supermarket to stock up on supplies for a BBQ – it’s basically a rite of passage.

And of course, like burgers, sausages are an essential ingredient to every barbeque.

Executive development chef, who works at Farmison & Co, Jeff Baker has revealed his top tricks and tips for cooking your sausages to perfection – with his biggest tip being not to cook them on the BBQ.

Jeff has also explained three of the most common mistakes your making and how to avoid them.

The first tip – which is pretty controversial – is to swap the BBQ for a frying pan.

How to cook the perfect sausage in five simple steps:

Remove the sausage from the chiller 20 minutes before cooking as this helps it to cook evenly Put your pan on a low to medium heat to stop your sausages from burning Add a teaspoon of duck or goose fat to the pan, swirl around until the base is fully coated then tip away any excess fat Place the sausages in the pan, making sure they’re not touching each other and keep on a constant heat. Turn them regularly to give them a rich golden colour – this should take 10 to 12 minutes Rest the bangers before serving. Giving them time like you would with a steak lets the meat relax and become more juicy

Jeff also revealed the most common mistakes that people make when cooking their bangers – including putting them in the oven.

Mistakes people make when cooking sausages

Pricking the skins – this can causes juices to run out and leaves sausages dry Never deep fry – doing so can make the skin tough and the sausage dry Don’t bake your sausages – this doesn’t provide the fry-up experience that pan cooking does.

